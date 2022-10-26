Atletico Madrid crashed out of the Champions League after they failed to beat Bayer Leverkusen at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, drawing 2-2 in bizarre scenes after they were awarded a late penalty AFTER the full-time whistle had been blown, only for the penalty to be missed.
The German outfit went ahead twice with goals from Moussa Diaby and Callum Hudson-Odoi, but equalisers from Yannick Carrasco and substitute Rodrigo de Paul kept Madrid’s hopes alive.
The host’s controlled the majority of the second half as they pushed for a winner which would give them hope of qualification from Group B, but a handy Lukas Hradecky between the sticks and a resilient Leverkusen defence made it difficult for Diego Simeone’s side.
The visitors, who were eliminated from the competition after FC Porto’s early victory against Club Brugge, managed to hold on for a draw as they prepare to battle with Madrid for a spot in the Europa League on the final matchday.
However they had an incredible scare when the referee, having blown for full-time, was told there was an incident he needed to look at, and went to the screen and awarded the penalty. However Carrasco's penalty was saved by Hradecky and the follow-up was crashed against the bar.
More to follow...
