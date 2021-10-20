Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo believes Phil Foden is on his way to becoming one of the best players in the world.

The England international, who is one of 30 players on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, was again in brilliant form during the 5-1 Champions League win at Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

Playing in a free, false nine position, Foden provided a delightful chipped pass from the centre circle, which Cancelo latched on to before opening the scoring in an emphatic victory.

"It was a great pass from Phil,” said the Portugal defender.

"He is a fantastic player and it was a fantastic pass. I'm not surprised about his pass.

He is a great talent and has a lot of skills. He is one of the best young players I've played with. He has a promising future and will be one of the best in the world.

"It was a very special night for all of us, for me as well. The most important thing is the team."

Teenager Cole Palmer was also on the scoresheet, in another example of City’s exciting production line of up and coming talent.

Foden has quickly become one the key members of Pep Guardiola’s side, and played a starring role in England’s recent win over Andorra in World Cup qualifying.

He is one of several exciting young players up for the prestigious Ballon d’Or, along with Barcelona’s Pedri and fellow 21-year-old, Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

Voting is now underway ahead of the ceremony in Paris on November 29.

