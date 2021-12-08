Barcelona exited the Champions League group stage for the first time in 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich.
Thomas Muller put Bayern ahead with a clever header from Robert Lewandowski’s cross.
Two minutes before half time, Leroy Sane doubled their lead with a strike from distance.
Just past the hour, Jamal Musiala wrapped up a miserable night and campaign for the Blaugrana with a finish from close range.
More to follow...
