Bayern Munich maintained their 100 per cent winning record in the Champions League this season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Inter.

The game was a dead rubber as Bayern had already qualified as group winners, having won all six of their games, with Inter through to the knockout stages as runners-up in Group C.

Referee Ivan Kruzliak had a big call to make inside 10 minutes, when Sadio Mane handled the ball whilst covering his face with both hands. However, following a long VAR review, in which the referee went to the monitor, he decided against giving a penalty.

Bayern took the lead on 32 minutes, Joshua Kimmich put in a wonderful corner which was met by Benjamin Pavard who headed down into the ground to bounce the ball past Onana.

The second half was very comfortable for Bayern, their night was made easier by Inter who defended deep and allowed Bayern possession.

Bayern eventually got the goal that killed off the game after 72 minutes, as Eric Choupo-Moting fired a fantastic effort which went in off the underside of the bar.

