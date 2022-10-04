Leroy Sane netted twice as Bayern smashed Viktoria Plzen at the Allianz Arena to consolidate their control of Champions League Group C.

Sane opened the scoring after seven minutes, exchanging passes with Jamal Musiala before dribbling to the edge of the penalty area and launching an unstoppable rocket and Serge Gnabry made it two before the quarter-hour mark when he coolly finished after Leon Goretzka had played him through.

Midway though the half it was three when Sadio Mane found his way through the defence before driving home.

The goal of the game came five minutes into the second half when Mane found Sane with a diagonal ball from the left flank and the former Manchester City man took it down perfectly before slamming home for his fourth in the competition this year.

Substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made it five before an hour was on the clock when he latched onto another Goretzka assist and with nine points from three games, Bayern seem likely to all-but seal their path through to the knockout stages when they play the same opposition next week.

