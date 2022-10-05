A brilliant contest between two sides - Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain - who both came into this game unbeaten in all competitions finished with honours even.

Benfica started the match brilliantly, forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into some good saves, the first coming from a Goncalo Ramos effort but the best chance fell to David Neres, who saw his effort palmed away by a strong Donnarumma hand.

Just moments after, Paris Saint-Germain struck to make it 1-0. After a brilliant bit of interplay between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, the ball was played into the path of Lionel Messi who struck a beautiful first time effort past Odysseas Vlachodimos and into the back of the net.

Undeterred by PSG's goal, Benfica continued to probe and 20 minutes later they pulled one back. Enzo Fernandez whipped in an inviting cross which ended up in the back of the net, the last touch coming off Danilo Pereira for an own goal.

The Parisians began to turn the screw in the second half, with Messi and Neymar getting on the ball more frequently and looking to dictate proceedings. Both sides did have chances to win the game, Rafa Silva going on a wonderful solo run before seeing his effort saved by Donnarumma and for PSG, Neymar struck the crossbar with an overhead kick at the start of the second half.

In the end though, both sides will be happy with a point and a result on the night which sees them both maintain their unbeaten status.

TALKING POINT

Both sides remain invincible! The big question before kick-off was whether Benfica or Paris Saint-Germain would be dealt their first defeat of the season in any competition. Of course, both clubs also have new managers for this season, with ex-PSV man Roger Schmidt taking the reins at the Estadio da Luz and Christophe Galtier taking over at Paris Saint-Germain, so neither boss wanted to lose this one.

Paris Saint-Germain are now unbeaten in all 13 games this season, Benfica are unbeaten in their 15 games.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Marco Verratti controlled the pace and tempo of the game, seemingly covering the whole pitch at times. As well as linking attacks, he was also sound defensively, making five tackles.

PLAYER RATINGS

Benfica: Vlachodimos 8, Bah 6, Silva 7, Otamendi 7, Grimaldo 6, Luis 7, Fernandez 7, Neres 6, Rafa 6, Mario 6, Ramos 6.

Subs: Draxler 6, Aursnes 6, Pinho N/A

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma 8, Danilo 7, Marquinhos 7, Ramos 6, Mendes 6, Verratti 8, Vitinha 7, Hakimi 7, Neymar 7, Messi 8, Mbappe 6

Subs: Bernat 6, Ruiz 6, Sarabia 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

8' MASSIVE CHANCE Goncalo Ramos sees his strike saved by Donnarumma. It's the first shot on target of the match.

18' BENFICA DENIED! David Neres is slipped through by Rafa Silva and strikes but a brilliant hand from Donnarumma keeps it at 0-0!

22' GOAL: BENFICA 0-1 PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN Great interplay between Neymar and Mbappe before Lionel Messi strokes home first time with a wonderful strike. Benfica have defended well so far but that is sublime from Messi.

38' ANOTHER HUGE SAVE! David Neres manipulates the ball brilliantly before releasing Antonio Silva who smashes an effort straight at Donnarumma! That's his third save of the match.

41' GOAL: BENFICA 1-1 PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN Donnarumma is finally beaten! Enzo Fernandez puts in a brilliant early ball and it takes the slightest of touches off PSG's Danilo for an own-goal.

49' SO CLOSE TO SOMETHING SPECIAL! Neymar improvises brilliantly, striking an overhead kick onto the top of the crossbar! What a goal that would have been.

66' SO CLOSE FROM OTAMENDI! Grimaldo whips in a brilliant free-kick and Otamendi shoulders it wide, a better touch and it would have certainly been Benfica's second goal of the night.

