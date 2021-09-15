Football news - Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland on target as Borussia Dortmund see off Besiktas
Champions League Group C, Vodafone Park – Besiktas 1 (Montero 90') Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bellingham 20’, Haaland 45’)
Dortmund ended the half well and grabbed a crucial goal on the stroke of half-time when Bellingham ran onto a quickly taken throw-in and found Haaland who stroked in his 66th goal for the club in 66 games.
Rose brought on Axel Witsel at the start of the second half to shore things up alongside the impressive Mahmoud Dahoud.
The home side were restricted to few chances as a result with Batshuayi spurning their best opportunity.
Haaland could have finished with a hat-trick but despite not being at his clinical best, and Francisco Montero heading the ball in for the Turkish side during stoppage time, the Germans held on.
TALKING POINT
Bellingham gives his manager some Turkish delight.
This is a rebuilding season for BVB after the departure of Jadon Sancho and Rose's first campaign. And all eyes were on Haaland before the game but he was surpassed by Bellingham who provided the quick footwork and passing ability in central midfield which won them this game. Dortmund have issues in defence, judging by the number of goals they have already shipped this season, but in the England midfielder they have another gem of a talent who is at the right club to develop.
MAN OF THE MATCH
Jude Bellingham (Dortmund): With a host of attacking players missing including Gio Reyna and Thorgan Hazard, the 18-year-old stepped up on the big stage again. He took his goal well and then showed quick thinking to set up Haaland. The England midfielder could have had a second goal and his swagger is remarkable given his age.