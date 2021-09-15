Jude Bellingham inspired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win away to Besiktas with a goal and providing an assist for Erling Haaland.

The home side began well, with Miralem Pjanic pulling the strings, and came close to taking the lead when Michy Batshuayi shot was brilliantly tipped over by Gregor Kobel.

Marco Rose's injury-ravaged side weathered the storm and took the lead when Thomas Meunier's deft pass was rifled into the net by Bellingham.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Besiktas and Borussia Dortmund at Vodafone Park on September 15, 2021 in Istanbul Image credit: Getty Images

Dortmund ended the half well and grabbed a crucial goal on the stroke of half-time when Bellingham ran onto a quickly taken throw-in and found Haaland who stroked in his 66th goal for the club in 66 games.

Rose brought on Axel Witsel at the start of the second half to shore things up alongside the impressive Mahmoud Dahoud.

The home side were restricted to few chances as a result with Batshuayi spurning their best opportunity.

Haaland could have finished with a hat-trick but despite not being at his clinical best, and Francisco Montero heading the ball in for the Turkish side during stoppage time, the Germans held on.

TALKING POINT

Bellingham gives his manager some Turkish delight.

This is a rebuilding season for BVB after the departure of Jadon Sancho and Rose's first campaign. And all eyes were on Haaland before the game but he was surpassed by Bellingham who provided the quick footwork and passing ability in central midfield which won them this game. Dortmund have issues in defence, judging by the number of goals they have already shipped this season, but in the England midfielder they have another gem of a talent who is at the right club to develop.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund): With a host of attacking players missing including Gio Reyna and Thorgan Hazard, the 18-year-old stepped up on the big stage again. He took his goal well and then showed quick thinking to set up Haaland. The England midfielder could have had a second goal and his swagger is remarkable given his age.

PLAYER RATINGS

BESIKTAS: Destanoğlu 5, N'Sakala 6, Montero 5, Welinton 5, Rosier 4, de Souza 5, Larin 5, Hutchinson 6, Pjanic 7, Ghezzal 4, Batshuayi 6. Subs: Karaman 5, Ucan n/a, Torre n/a.

DORTMUND: Kobel 7, Guerreiro 6, Akanji 7, Hummels 6, Meunier 7, Brandt 5, Dahoud 7, Bellingham 9, Reus 5, Malen 5, Haaland 7. Subs: Witsel 5, Pongracic n/a, Wolf n/a, Moukoko n/a, Knauff n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

6' - WHAT A SAVE! Pjanic to Batshuayi, who controls it in the box and hammers it towards goal and its brilliantly tipped over. From the corner, Dortmund deal with the danger.

20' - GOAL FOR DORTMUND! Bellingham rifles it into the bottom corner with a razor sharp finish from Meunier's clever pass.

26' - OH MY GOD! Malen does well to square the ball back to Haaland and from a few yards out he lethargically blazes it over.

28' - GOOD SAVE! Besiktas give it away, Haaland finds Brandt who backflicks to Reus whose shot from close range is well saved by the keeper's leg.

45'+3 GOAL FOR DORTMUND! Haaland scores his 66th Dortmund goal with a tap-in from Bellingham's cutback from a quick throwin.

90'+2 - WOODWORK! Knauff hits the bar after slicing his shot from close range, should have scored.

90'+4 - GOAL FOR BESIKTAS! From a trademark Pjanic freekick, Montero heads it into the corner.

KEY STAT

Bellingham (18years 78 days) has become the youngest player ever to score in consecutive Champions League games, surpassing Kylian Mbappé (18 years 85 days in March 2017).

