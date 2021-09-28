Luis Suarez's 97th-minute penalty helped Atletico Madrid win 2-1 at 10-man AC Milan.

The hosts were roared into action by a brilliant crowd in an electric San Siro as they enjoyed their first Champions League home game in seven years.

And they were by far the better side as Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz each went close, before the latter´s brilliant movement in the box created space for Rafael Leao to open the scoring with a rifled effort past Jan Oblak.

Premier League Forget the late drama, Brighton blew their big moment – The Warm-Up 13 HOURS AGO

But for all Milan´s dominance, two yellow cards saw Franck Kessie given his marching orders inside 30 minutes, handing the advantage to Atletico Madrid.

Luis Suarez almost had the equalizer moments before half-time as he volleyed effort flew just inches wide, but Milan held on to go a goal up and a man down into the break.

Atletico pressed Milan but the hosts did their best to turn the contest into a scrappy, stop-star encounter that disrupted the attacking flow of Diego Simeone´s men.

And despite the introduction of Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar, Milan remained stubborn at the back and denied their opponents a shot on target until the 80th minute.

Luis Suarez almost found the net, sending a free header wide before almost latching onto the end of a Lemar cross.

But it was the substitute Griezmann who finally found the equaliser for Atletico, latching on to Renan Lodi´s cross to volley an effort past Mike Maignan.

There was then late drama as Atletico earned an inury-time penalty, which Suarez coolly slotted to snatch victory at the death.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Brahim Diaz

His game was cut short by injury but the player worked tirelessly while on the pitch and was at the heart of all of Milan´s best moments. The best on the field.

TALKING POINT – AC Milan suffer again

For the second time running AC Milan have been victim to a late comeback and remain without a point in their Champions League group.

And it feels incredibly unfair given their performances in both games. They were excellent tonight but Atletico wore them down, just like Liverpool last time.

AC Milan are back, but they don´t have the points to show for it.

PLAYER RATINGS

AC Milan: Maignan 7, Calabria 7, Tomori 8, Romagnoli 7, Hernandez 6, Bennacer 7, Kessie 4, Saelemaekers 6, Diaz 8, Leao 7, Rebic 5. Subs. Toure 5, Tonali 6, Giroud 6, Kalulu 4, Florenzi 5.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak 7, Hermoso 6, Gimenez 7, Felipe 7, Trippier 5, Llorente 6, Kondogbia 6, Koke 6, Carrasco 5, Correa 7, Suarez 8. Subs. De Paul 7, Felix 6, Griezmann 7, Lemar 6, Lodi 7.

KEY MOMENTS

19´- WHAT A SAVE! That´s why Oblak is the best! Rebic is played through on goal by a beautiful Diaz ball and he just has the keeper to beat. He goes for the far corner but Oblak makes himself massive and makes the save.

20´- GOAL! AC MILAN 1 ATLETICO MADRID 0 (Leao, 20)! Milan have the breakthrough. It´s wonderful from Diaz inside the 18 yard box who worms away from Koke before teeing up Leoa. The Portuguese has plenty left to do but rifles an effort into the corner beyond Oblak to put his side 1-0 up and send the crowd mental.

29´- RED CARD! All of AC Milan´s good work could be in tatters here! Kessie has received his second yellow card for rash tackle on Llorente and he´s off! What a massive blow. Both cheap and unnecessary fouls and he could have cost his team dearly here.

84´- GOAL! AC MILAN 1 ATLETICO MADRID 1 (Griezmann, 84)! ATLETICO HAVE THE EQUALISER! Lodi´s cross is well met by Griezmann who rifles a brilliant effort past Maignan on the half volley.

90+3´ - PENALTY TO ATLETICO! DRAMA DRAMA DRAMA!

90+7´- GOAL! MILAN 1 ATLETICO 2 (Suarez, 90+7´) Suarez hits the winner!!!!!!! SURELY!

Serie A Maldini's first goal helps send Milan top of the table as Inter held 25/09/2021 AT 21:33