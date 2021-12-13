Welcome

Join us very shortly for live updates from the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League with Liverpool, Manchester United, City and Chelsea all involved.

The showpiece final of the competition will take place on Saturday, May 28 in St Petersburg, Russia but today is when the last 16 will find out who they are playing.

When is the draw?

The draw will take place at 11:00 UK time on Monday, December 13.

Where is the draw taking place?

As usual, the balls will be picked out of the plastic domes in Nyon, Switzerland.

When will the last-16 matches take place?

First legs: February 15-16 and February 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9 and March 15-16

Who has qualified?

Group winners (seeded)

Ajax (NED)

Bayern (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Group runners-up (unseeded)

Atlético (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Inter (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sporting (POR)

Villarreal (ESP)

‘Our goal is to win Champions League not reach last 16’ - Ancelotti

No Barcelona?

It is the first time since the 2003-04 season, when Barcelona only qualified for the UEFA Cup, that the club will not compete in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

'Today a new phase must begin' - Xavi after Barcelona's Champions League exit

"Bayern dominated us," Xavi said. "We always want to dominate but it was the opposite here. We must demand more. We're Barca. This must be a point of inflection to change the dynamic and many more things.

"This is the Champions League, but this is also our reality. It's the situation we're in.

"I'm angry. This is the reality and it p***** me off. We have to tackle it face on. There's nothing else for it."

