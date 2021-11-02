Ansu Fati marked his first Champions League start in over a year with the winner as Barcelona climbed into second spot in Group E with a much-needed but nervy victory at Dynamo Kyiv.

Interim boss Sergi Barjuan was without a host of players including Sergio Aguero and Pedri, but the inclusion of Fati - who hadn't featured since the El Clasico defeat - was a huge boost.

And so it proved, the 19-year-old hammering a first-time shot into the roof of Heorhiy Bushchan's net with just 20 minutes remaining on what was his 50th appearance for the club.

Barcelona started well, and only for a crucial block by Illyan Zabarnyi, Memphis Depay might have given them the lead in the fourth minute.

However, the hosts grew in confidence as the half progressed and presented a threat on the counter-attack. Their best chances fell to Mykolo Shaparenko, who twice failed to hit the target from decent areas, and Carlos De Pena whose first-time effort was saved by the feet of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Barcelona teenager Nico Gonzalez almost marked his first start in the competition with the opener but was left cursing his luck that a goal-bound header struck his teammate Depay, as the sides went in at the interval level.

Oleksandr Karavayev went close with a curler for Dynamo Kyiv after the restart - and the hosts were made to pay for their wastefulness.

Moments after Fati had a penalty decision overturned by the referee upon a glance of the pitch-side monitor, the Spain international broke the deadlock with his side's first shot on target, and the relief on the visitors' bench was palpable.

Barcelona still required the services of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who repelled Viktor Tsygankov and Benjamin Verbic could only blaze over from the rebound, as the Spanish giants held on.

Victory moves Barcelona two points above Benfica, who lost 5-2 at Bayern Munich, while Dynamo Kyiv remain bottom with just a single point to their name.

TALKING POINT - Destiny now in Barca's hands after Fati heroics

After back-to-back 3-0 defeats in their opening group games, Barcelona knew six points in their double-header with Dynamo Kyiv was a must, and by hook or by crook, they've managed it.

It may not have been a vintage performance, but there were certainly signs of promise from this young side, most notably from Fati, who grabbed his third goal of the season to cap a lively performance.

With just two games remaining, Barcelona's fate remains in their own hands. A home victory over Benfica on November 23 will now seal their progression.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

The teenager will dominate the headlines tomorrow for his match winner, but there was much more to his game. Fati was at the heart of every Barca attack and if anyone was going to make something special happen, it was always likely to be him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Dynamo Kyiv: Bushcan 6, Kedziora 6, Zabarnyi 7, Syrota 6, Karavaev 6, Sydorchuk 7, Shaparenko 6, Tsgankov 6, Buyalskiy 7, De Pena 6, Garmash 6.. subs: Tymchyck N/A, Shepelev N/A, Lednev N/A, Verbic N/A, Vitinho 5.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 6, Jordi Alba 6, Lenglet 6, Eric Garcia 6, Mingueza 7, Nico Gonzales 7, Busquets 7, de Jong 6, Fati 8*, Gavi 7, Depay 6.. subs: Dembele 6, Balde N/A, Araujo N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

4' - Great block! Depay bursts into the penalty area, Fati takes over but his shot is blocked. The loose ball falls kindly for Depay again and here's a real chance for Barca to take the lead... but just as you're expecting the net to bulge Zabarnyi makes a most important block on his goal-bound shot.

24' - Chance! Tsygankov is released down the left as Dynamo Kyiv threaten. He picks out a lovely pass into the centre for the unmarked Shaparenko. However, his first touch lets him down and he tamely scuffs the ball wide of goal.

43' - Close! Mingueza stands up a cross, Nico Gonzalez's downward header looks destined for the back of the net... until it hits his own team mate Depay! When your luck is out...

64' - No penalty! Fati takes a tumble as he goes to unload with a shot... and the referee immediately points to the spot! It looks like the young Barca forward kicked Kedziora and not the other way around and the match official changes his mind after having a look at the pitch-side monitor!

70' - GOAL! Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Barcelona (Ansu Fati): The deadlock is finally broken! And underlining his importance, Fati grabs the all important goal! Mingueza's cross is deflected into his path and on his 50th club appearance, Fati hammers it into the roof of the net. How important could this prove to be?!

83' - Big chance! Ter Stegen does brilliantly to parry Tsygankov's deflected shot and from the rebound Verbic blazes it over! Will Dynamo Kyiv get a better opportunity?!

KEY STAT

Ansu Fati has been directly involved in four goals in his four starts for Barcelona in the Champions League, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

