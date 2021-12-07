Atletico Madrid advance to the round of 16 after a tightly fought 3-1 win in Portugal, which sees Porto drop into the Europa League.

Luis Suarez’s night ended early after he was replaced by Matheus Cunha in the 13th-minute. It looked as if the tearful Uruguayan picked up a knock in the opening minutes.

Atletico Madrid had a great chance to take the lead in the 23rd minute. Antoine Greizmann had an empty net to aim at after a ball from Yannick Carrasco fizzed across the goal via a deflection off Thomas Lemar at the front post, but Griezmann couldn’t quite connect as he arrived in behind.

Porto had a flurry of chances towards the end of the first period, but Jan Oblak kept the scores level as the team’s headed for the break after a string of important stops.

Atletico took the lead just before the hour mark through Griezmann. Lemar swung in a corner that met the head of Geoffrey Kondogbia, whose flick-on found Griezmann unmarked at the back post who was able to tap Atletico on the opener.

The game spiralled into chaos as a fight broke out after Carrasco was shown red for grappling his opponent by the neck and throwing him to the ground. Porto substitution Wendell was also sent off in the aftermath.

Angel Correa broke away from a struggling Porto defence and buried a second in the 90th minute to double Madrid's lead. It was game over when Rodrigo de Paul fired in an effort from close range to make in 3-0 deep into added time.

Porto pulled a goal back in the final seconds through a Sergio Oliveira penalty, but it would only be a consolation.

TALKING POINT - ATLETICO QUALIFY FOR KNOCKOUT STAGES, PORTO DROP TO EUROPA LEAGUE

At some point during the evening, Porto, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan were sitting in second place and ready to enter the knockout phases of the competition. Liverpool beat AC Milan, which meant an Atletico win saw them finish second, whilst a loss for Porto means they enter the next stages of the Europa League.

It could have gone either way for all three sides, with only a point separating them at the start of the night. It wasn’t to be for Milan, whereas Madrid can probably count themselves lucky to be in the hat for the round of 16 draw. Porto will take some comfort in the fact they’re still in European competition, as a Milan victory would have seen the Portuguese side finish bottom.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jan Oblak

Considered one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, he certainly earned his title tonight. He made a handful of crucial saves whilst Porto were enjoying a dangerous spell of possession towards the end of the first half.

His stand out save came with the score level at 0-0, Luis Diaz stabbed an effort towards goal from close range which was superbly met by the hands of Oblak to see the ball out of danger.

MATCH RATINGS

PORTO: Costa 6, Mario 5, Mbemba 6, Pepe 7, Sanusi 5, Otavio 6, Vitinha 6, Grujic 6, Diaz 7, Taremi 5, Evanilson 6

Subs: Wendell 4, Oliveira 6, Martínez N/A, Vieira N/A, Corona N/A

ATLETICO MADRID: Oblak 8, Vrsaljko 6, Kondogbia 7, Hermoso 6, Carrasco 7, Llorente 6, Rodrigo 6, Koke 6, Lemar 6, Suarez N/A, Greizmann 7

Subs: Lodi N/A, Correa 7, Cunha 6

KEY MOMENTS

3’ Late challenge from Porto's Evanilson! Koke wants him in the referee's book after a strong challenge on Thomas Lemar, but it's only a free-kick. This one is going to be a fiery affair!

13’ Early change for Atletico! A tearful Luis Suarez is replaced by Matheus Cunha. It's unclear whether it's an injury or a tactical change… could that be his final Champions League appearance?

23’ HUGE CHANCE ATLETICO! Wow! How have Atletico Madrid not taken the lead here? Carrasco does really well to beat two players as he drives toward the byline before pulling a cross back for Lemar who flicks it on to the arriving Greizmann at the back post, who has an open goal to aim at but can't quite connect!

31’ WHAT A SAVE OBLAK! The ball is pulled back for Diaz who stabs a ball at goal, but Oblak produces a brilliant save to deny Porto a lead!

43’ What a chance Porto! Grujic picks up a loose ball on the edge of the area and drives into the box with it, but his shot is straight at Oblak!

47’ HUGE CHANCE MISSED! Porto should be ahead. Carrasco loses the ball in his own penalty box and Otavio capitalises, plays a ball into Taremi who fires his shot over!

51’ ANOTHER BIG STOP OBLAK! Taremi has another great chance to put the host's in front but can't convert from 15 yards out, as Oblak denies him with his feet!

56’ GOAL! Porto 0-1 Atletico (Greizmann) - That's changed things! Lemar swings a ball in, Kondogbia gets a flick on and an unmarked Greizmann capitalises at the back post with a gift of a tap-in!

59’ OFF THE LINE! Atletico are so close to doubling their lead! Cunha makes an incredible run and flicks the ball over Costa's head, but Pepe is there to hook the ball away!

68’ RED CARD! Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) - It's silly from Carrasco! He retaliates and clutches his opponent by the neck and throws him to the ground.

72’ RED CARD! Wendall (Porto) - The substitute has been sent off, and it's really harsh! He had the ball in his hands off the pitch and raised his elbow to defend it as a Madrid player tried getting the ball off of him, and he's been sent packing! It's 10v10!

90’ GOAL! Porto 0-2 Atletico Madrid (Correa)

90’+3 GOAL! Porto 0-3 Atletico Madrid (Rodrigo de Paul)

90’+5 GOAL! Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid (Oliveira) - (P)

KEY STAT

