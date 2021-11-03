A dramatic late penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai gave RB Leipzig a 2-2 draw against PSG on Wednesday evening.

Both sides came into match with contrasting fortunes. Leipzig sat bottom of the group but not without hope, knowing that a win this evening could be the catalyst to getting reviving their European journey, whilst their visitors were keen to all but cement their place in the knockout stages.

And it was the hosts that came out the blocks fastest, with André Silva latching onto a loose Di María pass. The forward then whipped in a perfect cross for Christopher Nkunku to head past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Three minutes later Silva went down inside the box after Danilo dragged the forward down. Up stepped Silva but his penalty was well saved by Donnarumma who kept the Parisians in the game.

Ten minutes later the visitors had the ball in the back of the net with their first shot on target. Georginio Wijnaldum tapped home from five yards out after Kylian Mbappé squared the ball to the Dutchman.

And PSG had their second goal of the game after a lengthy VAR check. A well worked corner saw Marquinhos jump highest to head the ball back across the Leipzig box, giving Wijnaldum the chance to grab his second goal of the game with a simple header past Péter Gulácsi.

Despite a spirited effort from Leipzig in the second half, PSG took control of the match by dictating the tempo and limited their opponents but the German side got a point after a late penalty was given that Szoboszlai converted.

Next up for Leipzig is Bundesliga clash with high flying Dortmund, while PSG make the trip to take on struggling Bourdeaux in the league.

TALKING POINT - WASTEFUL LEIPZIG PAY THE PRICE

This RB Leipzig side is simply not the same outfit with Julian Nagelsmann missing from the dugout. Where last season the German club looked well drilled and dangerous in front of goal, they simply lack that cutting edge. Yes there is a wealth of talent within this crop of players, but they are some way off the form that got them to a Champions League semi-final.

Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League, Group A, football match RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain in Leipzig, eastern Germany on November 3, 2021. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP) Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH: GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (PSG)

Oh how things could have been so very different for the Parisians if their Italian stopper didn’t palm away Silva’s first half penalty. The term game changing can be often thrown around, but if the Portuguese forward managed to add a second goal in quick succession, the visitors would have had a mountain to climb. Another five star performance from one the games best keepers at the moment.

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves Leipzig's Portugese forward Andre Silva penalty shot during the UEFA Champions League, Group A, football match RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain in Leipzig, eastern Germany on November 3, Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS:

RB Leipzig: Gulácsi 8, Simakan 6, Orbán 6, Gvardiol 6, Laimer 6, Adams 6, Mukiele 6, Angeliño 6, Nkunku 8, Forsberg 6, Silva 6

PSG:Donnarumma 9, Hakimi 6, Marquinhos 6, Kimpembe 5, Mendes 6, Pereira 6, Wijnaldum 8, Gueye 7, Di María 6, Neymar 6, Mbappé 7

KEY MOMENTS:

8’ - GOAL! 1-0 Leipzig (Nkunku) - A loose pass from Di María is picked up by Silva who whips in a perfect cross to Nkunku who then heads the ball past Donnarumma. It's a well deserved lead for the hosts

11’ - PENALTY! This game is moving at pace! Silva is brought down inside the box by Danilo who picks up a booking

11’ - SAVE! Silva just couldn't get the ball past Donnarumma who filled the goal. That's a massive opportunity missed there to take control of the game

21’ - GOAL! 1-1 PSG (Wijnaldum) - PSG have an equaliser with their first real chance. Mbappé unselfishly squares the ball to Wijnaldum who finishes with the simplest of tap-ins. It was the Parisian's first shot on target

39’ - GOAL! 1-2 PSG (Wijnaldum) - The VAR check is complete and the goal is given! Wijnaldum put the ball in the back of the net from a well worked PSG corner. Marquinhos headed the ball on and Wijnaldum was there again to nod it home

90+2’ - GOAL! 2-2 Leipzig (Szoboszlai) - There could be late drama here! Szoboszlai steps up and slots the ball past Donnarumma. A brilliantly taken penalty

KEY STAT:

This evening Wijnaldum scored the second Champions League brace of his career

