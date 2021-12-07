Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé both scored a brace as Paris St-Germain thumped Club Brugge 4-1, ending the Belgians' hopes of qualifying for a Europa League spot.

The home side made a blistering start in Paris, racing to a 2-0 lead after seven minutes.

Mbappé took advantage of a poor parry from Simon Mignolet to stroke the ball into the net for his 30th goal in the Champions League.

Former Liverpool keeper Mignolet could do little about the second goal, Mbappé hammering a low volley past him from Angel Di Maria's pass.

The visitors carved out a couple of opportunities of their own but found themselves 3-0 down before halftime after Mbappé found Messi who curled a trademark stunning shot from outside the area into the corner.

Brugge created a hatful of chances in the second half and their effort was rewarded when Mats Rits placed his first time effort beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But Messi had the last word as he often does, winning a penalty after having his ankle clipped and he dispatched the spot kick emphatically for his sixth goal of the season.

PSG finish second of the group behind Manchester City while Brugge are bottom.

TALKING POINT

Mauricio Pochettino eases pressure for now after a difficult few days.

Poch has been under the cosh with criticism over his side's style of play compared to previous PSG sides and newspaper reports that Messi had concerns over his compatriot's tactical nous.

But the first half was the perfect response to that, three goals and some wonderful, fast tempo football all without the injured Neymar.

Brugge are a decent side but are not the benchmark at this level so questions remain about how Poch's PSG perform against the better sides after the recent defeat to Man City and draws aganst Marseille, Nice and Lens.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kylian Mbappé (PSG): The Frenchman was at his devastating best having started on the bench in the disappointing draw with Lens at the weekend. His clinical finishing effectively killed the game off after seven minutes and his pace and assist for Messi's opener was breathtaking.

PLAYER RATINGS

PSG: Donnarumma 8, Nuno Mendes 6, Diallo 5, Marquinhos 5, Hakimi 6, Wijnaldum 6, Verratti 7, Gueye 6, Mbappé 9, Messi 9, Di María 8. Subs: Kehrer 5, Paredes n/a, Herrera/ n/a, Icardi n/a, Ebimbe n/a.

CLUB BRUGGE: Mignolet 4, Ricca 5, N'Soki 6, Hendry 6, Clinton Mata 5, Vanaken 5, Balanta 6, Rits 8, Lang 7, De Ketelaere 6, Sandra 5...Subs: Vormer n/a, Mbamba n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

2' - GOAL FOR PSG! After just 70 seconds, Mbappe's pass to Mendis whose cross was poorly dealt with by Mignolet and Mbappe stroked in the rebound off the post.

7' - GOAL FOR PSG! Mbappe with a devastating low volley after a pinpoint dink into the box from Di Maria.

38' - GOAL FOR PSG! Lovely curling strike from outside the box by that man Messi from Mbappe's brilliant run and pass. What a goal!

68' - GOAL FOR BRUGGE! Good run from Lang who tees up Rits whose first time effort insdie the box is placed beyond the keeper.

76' - MESSI SCORES THE PENALTY! The Argentine has his ankle clipped. And he hammers the spot-kick into the bottom corner, Mignolet did not even dive.

KEY STAT

Kylian Mbappé becomes the youngest player to net 30 Champions League goals in the competition's history at 22 years and 352 days.

