Jude Bellingham scored for the fourth successive Champions League game as Borussia Dortmund drew at home to Sevilla.

Sevilla were a different side than the one humiliated at home by Dortmund last week, with new manager Jorge Sampoali seemingly putting his mark on the side in his second spell with the club.

The Spanish side took the lead in the first half when Tanguy Nianzou headed home Ivan Rakitic's set piece after 18 minutes, but England midfielder Bellingham equalised ten minutes before the break meeting Thomas Meunier's cross with a volley which was deflected home.

The result leaves Dortmund in second place in the group, five points clear of Sevilla and FC Copenhagen, with two games remaining,

