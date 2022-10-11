Celtic’s Champions League dreams are over for the season after losing 2-0 at home to RB Leipzig.

The opening half saw the Bundesliga outfit dominate the ball for large periods but Celtic came closest to scoring, Matt O’Riley hitting the post and Kyogo Furuhashi heading over from a glorious position.

The match was played at a great intensity as both teams looked to press and move the ball forward quickly but Leipzig's quality eventually shone through as Andre Silva found Timo Werner with a great cross and he headed home directing it into the far corner.

Emil Forsberg then made it two off the bench with a silky finish after a good move set up by Werner.

The loss leaves Celtic bottom of Group F on one point while Leipzig are second on six points, a point ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk and four behind Real Madrid.

Celtic can't qualify in the top two places but could still make the Europa League knockout round by finishing third.

