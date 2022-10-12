Club Brugge have made the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time after securing a 0-0 draw away to Atletico Madrid.

In a first period that saw lots of half chances the big moment came when Tajon Buchanan collided with Nahuel Molina and a penalty was given to the visitors before VAR overturned the decision.

The closest Atleti came was disallowed goals in either half, both times Angel Correa was caught comfortably offside and Antoine Griezmann was also denied by Simon Mignolet on a few occasions.

The Belgian side frustrated Diego Simeone’s men with their organisation and good defending throughout.

Kamal Sowah was sent off late for Club Brugge after receiving two yellow cards but they still held on.

