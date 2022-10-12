Son Heung-Min scored a brace as Tottenham fought back to beat ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 and go top of Group D in the Champions League.

Daichi Kamada gave the visitors a shock lead after Eric Dier's poor touch at the back let the Eintracht frontline in, Sebastian Rode squaring for his Japanese team-mate to slot into an empty net.

But their lead was short-lived as the hosts bounced back, Harry Kane picking out Son with a wonderful through-ball, the South Korean slotting home calmly from the edge of the box.

It was all square at the half-hour mark before Kane went down in the box. Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande initially waved play on, but overturned his initial decision after a nudge from VAR and Kane stepped up and lashed home to give his side the lead.

And it was all Spurs for the rest of the first half, as Pierre-Emile Højbjerg teed up Son for a brilliant volley in the box for his second and hosts' third.

Fine saves from Kevin Trapp kept Eintracht in the match as Ryan Sessegnon was thwarted and Son was denied a hat-trick by the German shotstopper.

And while Brazilian defender Tuta was shown two yellow cards in three minutes to make life even more difficult for his side, substitute Faride Alidou rose highest for a header to pull one back on his Champions League debut.

Cue pandemonium in the away end as Eintracht raced for an equaliser, but it was Spurs who had a penalty just minutes later to kill the game off.

Incredibly, Kane hit his penalty over the crossbar to keep Eintracht's hopes alive in the dying minutes, and while the visitors threw themselves forward Spurs were able to see out the electric contest for all three points.

