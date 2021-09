Football

Champions League - Liverpool 'lost the plot', admits Jurgen Klopp after 'very entertaining' win over AC Milan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side "lost the plot" in a thrilling Champions League opener against AC Milan but he was happy with the "very entertaining" 3-2 victory. Jordan Henderson capped Liverpool's second-half comeback with a brilliantly controlled finish to clinch a 3-2 win over AC Milan.

00:02:05, 34 minutes ago