Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the "pressure is a privilege" to win silverware at Manchester United and that they will be in a position to do so "around April and May".

Solskjaer's former team-mate Gary Neville says that it is essential for the United boss to win a trophy at United within the next 18 months with the current squad he has.

The Norwegian is yet to win a trophy at United since he took charge in late 2018, but insists he is at United "to win".

"He has always got loads to say!" Solskjaer told reporters ahead of their second Group F game against Villarreal, who United lost to on penalties in the Europa League final last May.

"The pressure is a privilege. To work in this environment you have to embrace it. I have got to say I have been backed and the progress has worked well.

"The backing I have got seems to me we are sticking to that plan. Expectations have improved with the better signings and performances. I am here to win, Gary knows that.

We will get there, hopefully around April and May.

After a mixed start to the season in cup competitions and with United fourth in the Premier League table, Solskjaer believes consistency will come.

"My focus is always to win the next game," he added.

"Short-term and think long-term about the squad building. My focus now has been on winning this game, getting back on track.

"Then we focus on the league again from Thursday morning. We would have loved to be top of the league, but we are still up there.

"With the squad and coach I have got we can improve and we will get that consistency."

Solskjaer slams VAR and backs Fernandes taking penalty over Ronaldo after Villa defeat

Harry Maguire has been ruled out with a calf injury, while Luke Shaw is a doubt for the clash with the Europa League champions.

Villarreal boss Unai Emery can empathise with Solskjaer's difficulties at United having had a turbulent experience of his own managing Arsenal, who sacked him in November 2019 after a winless run of seven matches.

He says United must stick with the 48-year-old.

"I’ve lived that when I was in Arsenal," the Spaniard said.

"Solskjaer has a very great endorsement and respect. Last year, he managed to enter the Champions League and reached the final of the Europa League.

"This year, he has many challenges ahead and it is true that he has had some negative results, but I do not think that an intelligent direction will change their option about him [because of] those results."

