Ole Gunnar Solskjær believes his Manchester United side can mount a serious challenge in the Champions League this season, as their European campaign gets underway tonight.

United take on defending Swiss Super League champions BSC Young Boys in Bern later this evening in their first match in Group F, and Solskjær will want his side to get off to the best possible start at the Wankdorf Stadium to set a platform for success this term.

“We’ve had some very good nights and some memorable historic nights at the club [in Europe] - they’re the biggest nights for the club,” he said.

Premier League Townsend wonder-biff has Everton fans dreaming again – The Warm-Up 3 HOURS AGO

“The aim when we go into this tournament now is to go all the way, it’s going to be difficult - it always is.”

The marquee signings of Raphaël Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo have significantly bolstered United’s squad this summer, and Solskjær hopes that the added talent will push his side further in this year’s competition.

“You can see also the experience and quality that Raphaël and Cristiano add. We’ve definitely learned, and the group is special, as a unit.”

However, It was only back in May that United faced a major disappointment on the European stage, with a shattering 11-10 penalty shootout loss to Villarreal in Gdańsk, but Solskjær says he knows that his squad will have learnt from that experience.

“We’ve had enough disappointments, that’s for sure,” he said. “We’ve had some big moments too but this team has grown and matured over the last few seasons.”

'Raphael, Cristiano add something extra' - Solskjaer ahead of Young Boys in UCL

Coming straight off the back of their comprehensive 4-1 win over Newcastle at the weekend, where Ronaldo netted a brace on his second United debut, the mood around Old Trafford is buoyant, and Solskjær hopes the positive feeling around the club can help his side’s fortunes.

“They look after each other. The atmosphere is really good and that’s going to stand us in good stead, definitely,” he said.

United have a faultless record against Young Boys, having won both of the previous meetings against the Bern-based side, most recently in November 2018 when the two sides met in the Champions League group stages.

Transfers Man City consider £26m Phillips, Ronaldo’s rousing speech before Man Utd return – Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO