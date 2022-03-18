Defending champions Chelsea have been drawn against 11-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Blues will host their former manager Carlo Ancelotti, who won the double at Stamford Bridge, in what is a repeat of last year's semi-final, that Thomas Tuchel's side won.

Elsewhere the other tie of the round sees Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, last year's runners-up, face Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid, who knocked out City's rivals Manchester United in the last 16.

It will be just the fourth and fifth time that Guardiola and Simeone have faced off against each other and the first time City and Atletico have played against each other.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will face one of the surprise packages, Benfica, while the other unexpected name, Villarreal, meet Bayern Munich.

Should they get through Liverpool will face the winner of the Villarreal and Bayern whilst the other semi-final could see a Madrid derby or Chelsea against City depending on the outcome.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will take place on April 5/6, with the return legs set for the following week.

Quarter-final draw in full

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

Semi-final draw in full

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich

