Romelu Lukaku scored his fourth goal in four games as Chelsea began the defence of their Champions League trophy with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Zenit St Petersburg.

Thomas Tuchel made five changes to the side that beat Aston Villa, including dropping new signing Saul Niguez, and the German cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines as his team had an off night with their passing.

The Russians defended solidly and compactly, restricting the Blues to few opportunities and it took them 47 minutes to register their first shot on target.

Tuchel brought on Champions League final hero Kai Havertz for the disappointing Hakim Ziyech on the hour mark and their tempo improved.

They eventually broke the deadlock with Cesar Azpilicueta's cross headed in from close range by Romelu Lukaku, reward for the Belgian's work-rate and hold up play.

Zenit brought on Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Erokhin in the closing stages and the former missed a golden opportunity to equalise, toe-poking an effort wide from close range, as the home side held on.

TALKING POINT

Lukaku providing the Blues with cutting edge.

Chelsea were far from their best as an attacking force. And it was the Belgian who again proved to be the difference, continuing his goalscoring form from his two seasons with Inter Milan.

Similar to last season, the Blues are keeping cleansheets but they now have a targetman and a focal point who has the strength to bring other players into the game and is more clinical with his finishing than Timo Werner to get them out of a hole when they have an off night.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Wilmar Barrios (Zenit): The Colombian midfielder got the better of Ziyech and Mount for the most part with his work rate, tackling and positional play. He supported his defenders brilliantly and was unfortunate to come away with nothing from the game.

PLAYER RATINGS

CHELSEA: Mendy 5, James 6, Azpilicueta 7, Christensen 7, Rudiger 8, Alonso 5, Kovacic 5, Jorginho 5, Mount 6, Ziyech 3, Lukaku 8. Subs: Havertz 6, Chilwell n/a, Silva n/a, Loftus-Cheek n/a.

ZENIT: Kritsyuk 7, Sutormin 6, Chistiakov 7, Rakitskyy 7, Douglas Santos 7, Malcom 5, Wendel 5, Barrios 8, Kuzyaev 7, Claudinho 5, Azmoun 6. Subs: Dzyuba n/a, Erokhin n/a, Kravtsov n/a, Mostovoy n/a, Krugovoi n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

50' - WHAT A RUN! Rudiger bulldozes his way from his own half into the box and lashes a shot wide, wow.

69' - GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Azpilcueta with the pinpoint cross, and the deadlock is broken by Lukaku with a downward header.

79' - CLOSE! Alonso flashes a low effort wide from distance after some nifty footwork.

80' - WHAT A CHANCE! Dzyuba toe pokes it wide with the goal at his mercy, he is then injured after a collision with Mendy who also took a whack and needs treatment.

KEY STAT

Lukaku has scored 14 goals in his last 14 appearances in European competitions.

