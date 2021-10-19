Pep Guardiola urged caution with Cole Palmer after he scored his first Champions League goal, but says the forward has a “special quality” in the box.

The 19-year-old is only the third teenager to score in the Champions League for City, joining Phil Foden and Kelechi Iheanacho, and is the 10th-youngest English player to ever score in the competition.

“Cole has a special quality in front of the box, a talent that is difficult to find. When he has the ball there, most of the time it ends up in the net. It’s difficult to find that," said City head coach Guardiola.

“I know how it works with young players. We have to be calm and patient. His position is the second team but at the same time he trains with us and works with our principles.

"I am happy with the goal. He could have done a few actions a little bit better, but that is normal. It is experience.

“People in this world want things immediately and everything needs time. You cannot cook a good dish if you don't spend time in the kitchen. Take time."

City produced a brilliant display to bounce back from their previous Group A defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Riyad Mahrez netted twice in the win and Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker joined Palmer on the scoresheet.

“One of the best performances we have done in Europe, definitely,” said Guardiola.

“I looked over Brugge in the international break. I looked at many games. I know how good they did against PSG [a 1-1 draw].

"We found a lot of passes with Phil. We had runners in behind. We could have scored more goals, we had many chances. All of our us are delighted with the performance we have done."

