There was chaos before kick-off at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday night.

With fans from both sides streaming into the Stade de France in Paris, there were reports that Liverpool fans had overwhelmed stadium security and had entered the venue without tickets.

Ad

Champions League 'It is sad for sure' — Mane expresses disappointment at lack of African Ballon d'Or winners 10 HOURS AGO

French radio station RMC reported that that there was a ‘major security issue’ as hundreds of fans were able to get into the vene, as police were unable to prevent entry at Gate U.

There were more general reports that crowds of fans were being poorly marshalled on the way to the stadium, with journalist Rob Draper reporting of a potentially ‘dangerous crush building up’ as fans entered narrow areas.

There were further stories claiming there was insufficient guidance for supporters attempt to find their way to the correct answer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had earlier complained about the amount of tickets allocated to fans from both sides, with around half going to corporate sponsors and officials.

The Champions League final is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST. You can follow the final here LIVE

The Stade de France was picked as a replacement after the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, had the chance to host the venue rescinded as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Champions League 'It's looking good' - Klopp hopeful Thiago, Fabinho can play in CL final YESTERDAY AT 16:09