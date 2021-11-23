Robert Lewandowski scored a brilliant bicycle kick as Bayern Munich beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 away in the snow to continue their 100 per cent record in this season's Champions League.

The Bavarians, who made four changes from the side that suffered a shock loss to Augsburg , dealt with a bright start from the hosts and took the lead from Lewandowski's overhead kick for his ninth goal of the competition.

Julian Naglesmann's side nearly handed their opponents a soft equaliser when Leon Goretzka's brilliant last ditch challenge was missed by Manuel Neuer and the ball hit the post.

The Germans continued to dominate possession and grabbed a second before the break with Kingsley Coman rifling the ball into the corner off the crossbar after a lovely passing move.

Kyiv made two changes at the break and should have reduced their deficit with Mykola Shaparenko having two tame efforts saved by Neuer.

One of the substitutes Denys Gamrash got their first goal of this season's tournament with a smart finish from Viktor Tsygankov's through ball.

And the German champions survived a late scare with Shaparenko's volley from the edge of the box clumsily parried by Neuer as they clung on for their fifth win from five group games having already secured qualification for the next round.

TALKING POINT

Bayern far from their best but their senior players see them through.

Neuer had some dodgy moments but made some vital saves and was lightning off his line to sense any danger.

Goretzka was a rock in midfield while Lewandowski does what he does best and scored a goal out of nothing.

With Naglesmann missing so many players due to injury and unavailbility due to Covid protocols, he will be relieved his side come away from snowy Kiev with three points after the criticism that followed their performance against Augsburg.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich): He goes about his work quietly but was brilliant in helping out his defence, making three crucial challenges in the box including one in the 89th minute. And he was the link to the attack in providing service to the big man Lewandowski.

PLAYER RATINGS

BAYERN MUNICH: Neuer 5, Pavard 6, Nianzou 6, Hernandez 7, Davies 7, Tolisso 5, Goretzka 9, Coman 7, Müller 6, Sane 5, Lewandowski 8. Subs: Sarr 5, Roca 5, Richards n/a.

DYNAMO KIEV: Bushchan 6, Kedziora 5, Zabarnyi 5, Syrota 6, Mykolenko 6, Sydorchuk 6, Shaparenko 7, Tsyhankov 6, Buyalskyi 5, De Pena 5, Shkurin 5. Subs: Vitinho 6, Garmash 8, Karavayev n/a, Tillman n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

14' - WHAT A GOAL! Brilliant bicycle kick from Lewandowski into the bottom corner after a cross is blocked.

29' - SO CLOSE! Neuer does an airkick and the ball strikes the post after a brilliant last ditch challenge from Goretzka. So close to being an own goal.

42' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Coman hammers it into the top corner from a tight angle after a lovely move.

47' - DOUBLE CHANCE: Deflected shot from Shaparenko saved by Neuer who then saves the rebound from the same player,a tame effort.

70' - GOAL FOR KIEV! Their first goal of the tiurnament Garmash with a low strike through Neuer's legs from a through ball.

KEY STAT

Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Champions League history to score in nine consecutive games on two different occasions.

