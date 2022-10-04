Eintracht Frankfurt held Tottenham Hotspur to a goalless draw in the Champions League on Tuesday night as Antonio Conte’s side dropped more points in Group D.

Both sides had chances to snatch victory during a scrappy but entertaining game in Germany, however neither were clinical enough in the final third.

Tottenham were forced to weather a storm of pressure as the hosts pinned their opponents back in their own half in the early stages, but the visitors gradually grew into the game and were presented with a handful of inviting opportunities in front of goal.

It was more of the same in the second half, but neither side were able to break the deadlock.

