Eintracht Frankfurt held Tottenham Hotspur to a goalless draw in the Champions League on Tuesday night as Antonio Conte’s side dropped more points in Group D.
Both sides had chances to snatch victory during a scrappy but entertaining game in Germany, however neither were clinical enough in the final third.
Tottenham were forced to weather a storm of pressure as the hosts pinned their opponents back in their own half in the early stages, but the visitors gradually grew into the game and were presented with a handful of inviting opportunities in front of goal.
It was more of the same in the second half, but neither side were able to break the deadlock.
More to follow
Related Matches
Eintracht Frankfurt
0
0
Tottenham Hotspur
