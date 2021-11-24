Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel praised the quality and “humble” nature of his homegrown players after they inspired the team to a 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi - who all came through the academy - scored the first three goals in a rout which was finished off by Germany international Timo Werner.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also played a key role off the bench, coming on as a first-half substitute for the injured N’Golo Kante, while Mason Mount was also brought on in the second-half.

"The crowd loves it when the academy players score and I'm absolutely convinced that everybody loves it," said Tuchel.

This is what makes this team special, not only the superstars from abroad but also the guys from the academy, who are full of quality and very humble. It's their biggest dream to perform at Stamford Bridge and to be part of a strong Chelsea team.

"It's so nice to see them part of it, it's another excellent day for the academy, and full credit to them.

"It's a pleasure to have these boys and I strongly believe it's a huge part of the success, to have this mix between homegrown talents and top players.”

But Tuchel admitted he is concerned about the fitness of Ben Chilwell, who was brought off injured in the second half.

"Yes, it worries me because he has been in such a fantastic moment, like Reece James on the other side. They have both been in the best shape they could possibly be, so full of confidence and playing with such quality.

"He was in a lot of pain at the time on the pitch; now he feels a little better but he will have examinations tomorrow. Hopefully we will get away with not too bad news.

"And it's a similar situation with N'Golo Kante, who twisted his knee a little bit, but hopefully it's not too bad for N'Golo."

