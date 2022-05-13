Fabinho has been ruled out of the FA Cup final with Chelsea, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the midfielder will be fit for the Champions League final.

Klopp confirmed the 28-year-old is unhappy to miss out on a shot at a second piece of silverware this term, but will be firing on all cylinders for the Champions League final with Real Madrid on May 28.

“[He] will definitely be back for the [Champions League] final,” Klopp said at a press conference on Friday. “Before, we will see, we don’t know. That’s it.

“[He is] absolutely okay. Fab is a professional, he was obviously not happy about it, that’s clear, but he took it and is already taking on the fight against time, if you want. That’s how it is.

“It is not enough if you are ready on Friday before the final, it should be Tuesday or Wednesday or something like that and we are working on that and we are all very positive that it will be the case. So he is absolutely okay.”

Klopp has been outspoken about the ticket allocation for the Champions League final, with the Reds boss demanding to know why the two teams secured only 20,000 tickets each for a Stade de France ground that can hold 75,000 spectators.

In his press conference, Klopp confirmed he had conversed with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin about a range of issues, and said a bigger concern he had was with the Nations League.

"It's fine,” Klopp said . “I said that the reason I am not in a great mood with UEFA is the Nations League. One of the most ridiculous ideas I ever heard."

England play four Nations League games in the month of June - Hungary twice, Germany and Italy - meaning the players will get a limited summer break.

Klopp also took issue with the move to expand the Champions League, as he said : "More games is always a bad idea. I've spoken a lot about that.

"Obviously nobody is interested, so... that's okay, had no time to get the details, I heard a bit about it, but no time to really form an opinion."

