FC Porto kept their Champions League campaign alive with a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Estadio do Dragao.

The home side dominated the first half and hit the post after just five minutes from a shot by Luis Diaz.

The Colombian international was more accurate in the 65th minute, as he placed in a low shot to give Porto the victory.

The two sides will resume battle on matchday four in the San Siro on 2 November.

TALKING POINT

Can Porto get out of the group? Their 5-1 reverse to Liverpool in the last round of matches could’ve deflated the campaign completely, but Porto bounced back admirably tonight to put away a woeful Milan side.

If they can repeat the feat, or at least come away with something from their trip to the San Siro in a fortnight, they could set up a dramatic end to Group B. Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are the favourites to advance to the knockout stages, but Porto have the capacity to take this all the way.

As things stand they are third in the group on goal difference, but locked on points with Madrid. There’s a lot to play for before then, but Porto’s final game is at home to Madrid and could have everything on it.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Luis Diaz (FC Porto)

One early run down the left in the opening minutes signalled to Milan how dangerous Diaz was; hitting the post minutes was a starker warning and his goal confirmed it. Porto’s winger was a constant threat that Milan couldn’t deal with.

PLAYER RATINGS

FC Porto (4-4-2): Costa 6; Mario 7, Pepe 7, Mbemba 6, Wendell 6; Oliveira 6, Uribe 6, Otavio 7, Diaz 8; Evanilson 6, Taremi 7

SUBS: Sansui 6, Corona 6, Vitinha 6, Martinez 6, Grujic 6

AC Milan (4-3-3): Tatarusanu 7; Calabria 6, Kjaer 6, Tomori 6, Ballo-Toure 7; Bennacer , Krunic 5, Tonali 5; Saelemaekers 5, Giroud 6, Leao 5

SUBS: Kalulu 6, Ibrahimovic 5, Romagnoli 6, Bakayoko 6, Maldini 6

KEY MOMENTS

4’ OFF THE POST! Diaz has been lively already and cracks a shot at goal from the right edge of the area. It beats Tatarusanu but cracks the inside of the post and flies out.

24’ CHANCE! Porto should be ahead here. Oliveria whips in a free kick from the right, and Taremi, unmarked, heads wide from ten yards out. Big miss.

28’ CLOSE! Milan can't handle Taremi so far. He switches passes again, this time with Otavio down the right of the area, before fizzing a dipping shot a yard wide of the far post.

48’ CHANCE! Tameri picks the ball up on the right and cuts across goal. He shoots, scuffs it slightly and it bobbles inches wide of the near post.

65’ GOAL! FC Porto 1 (Diaz 65) AC Milan 0 There it is! After all that pressure Milan cave. A Mario cross from the right is cleared, and breaks to Diaz after a tangle on the edge of the area. Diaz steps onto the loose ball and drills a low shot into the bottom corner to put Porto ahead.

KEY STATS

Diaz’s goal was his seventh in ten matches this season.

