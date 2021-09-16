Chelsea and England full-back Reece James has released footage of a burglary at his home while he was at his club’s Champions League match on Tuesday.

While James was playing his part in a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg , intruders broke into his home and stole a safe, containing the medals he has won for club and country.

"On the evening of the 14th of September 2021 when I was playing for my club in the return of the Champions League, a group of cowardly robbers broke into my house,” James said in the post.

"They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car.

"I never keep any jewellery of mine in my house, so all that was contained in the safe were my Champions League winner's medal and Super Cup winner's medal and the runners up medal for the Euro 2020.

"These medals were won representing Chelsea and England - honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it.

Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them.

In an unusual step, James has released the full footage of the incident from his home security cameras, in the hope that fans will be able to help in identifying those responsible.

"The police, my advisers and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are.

"We are closing in on them. Luckily, no one was present during the break-in, but I want to let all of you know I am safe and well.

"I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due."

