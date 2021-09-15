Liverpool came flying out of the blocks, scoring in the ninth minute and then seeing a Mohamed Salah penalty saved shortly afterwards.

But after missing several chances to extend the lead, Liverpool were hit by two quickfire Milan goals before half-time.

That set up a pulsating second half as the hosts netted twice to turn things around and make a winning start in Champions League Group B.

“We started incredibly well,” Liverpool manager Klopp told BT Sport. “We played a super intense game, but football wise really good, didn’t give them anything.

“But we got a bit carried away by our own football, we didn’t keep it simple anymore offensively and defensively not organised anymore. Was not nice, but it didn’t feel like we couldn’t come back in the second half. We had to change and get back to how we started, defensively especially. And we scored wonderful goals, both were incredible.”

Salah levelled the game at 2-2 early in the second half before captain Jordan Henderson netted the winner with a fine strike.

"It is the football I want to see in most moments,” added Klopp. “We are experienced in the competition, or should be. It was a little bit the changes as well that we just weren't compact anymore.

"Now we won I can say that the changes was the right thing to do because playing every three days is just not possible with the same guys. The guys who came on did incredibly well.”

The win could be even more important for Liverpool as group rivals Atletico Madrid and Porto drew in Spain.

“It’s a tough group and it will stay a tough group,” said Klopp. “That’s why it’s so important that we won this game. It didn’t decide anything but it gave us an OK start.”

