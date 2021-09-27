Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side need to "show a reaction" in the Champions League against Porto after a disappointing 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Liverpool were defensively exposed against Brentford in the goal-filled Premier League clash on Saturday.

Although the German does not feel the result was too much of a concern, he accepts that they have to tighten up at the back when they play Porto in their Group B Champions League match on Tuesday night.

"It's not that much of a concern, but we have to show a reaction," he told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

"It's tricky to win a game when you aren't defending on your highest level and that's what we didn't do.

"It wasn't just the last line, in general we had a problem with defending. Porto is a different team but we have to improve in that department.

We spoke about it and know we cannot do it [defend] like that and we sorted that and have to show that tomorrow.

Diogo Jota will face his former club at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old has scored 16 goals in 37 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2020 and Klopp is delighted with how he has performed for Liverpool so far.

"Exceptional player, [I am] really happy we signed him," he added.

"[He has] a really strong personality. He's a very mature man for a young age and that makes it really enjoyable to work with him.

"It's not easy to improve us but Diogo has done that, definitely."

