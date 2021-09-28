Pep Guardiola was pleased with Manchester City’s display despite suffering their first Champions League group stage defeat in three years at Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG ran out 2-0 winners with Idrissa Gueye breaking the deadlock before Lionel Messi opened his account in style in the second half.

City enjoyed more possession (54-46%) and had more shots on target (7-3) at the Parc des Princes, and Guardiola felt his side could not have done more.

Champions League Opinion: PSG are far from perfect, but they have Messi 43 MINUTES AGO

Guardiola told BT Sport: "It was a good performance, we did everything, but we couldn't score. We defended well, they defended deep and, with the quality they have, they were always dangerous on the counterattack.

We controlled them and unfortunately, we could not score. Nothing more to say other than my biggest compliments to the team.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. In this kind of game the [clinical] moments are important, of course. It's not just the ones [Sterling and Bernardo Silva's] in the first half, in the second half we had many, Donnarumma made many saves.

"But the team was there like they were at Stamford Bridge, the team is alive. We played to win but unfortunately, we didn't manage to score goals and they did. Messi's goal was fantastic.”

Up next for City is a trip to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, with Liverpool currently top of the table – a point ahead of Guardiola’s side.

"Now we are going to eat well tonight, we are going to drink a glass of wine, recover and then prepare for the game [at Liverpool] on Sunday,” Guardiola added.

Champions League Messi opens PSG account in style as City are seen off 4 HOURS AGO