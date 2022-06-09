The head of policing for the Champions League final has apologised for the use of tear gas on Liverpool supporters, though he claimed he had no choice.

Didier Lallement was in charge at the Stade de France in Paris as Liverpool faced Real Madrid in the European club season showpiece.

However the build-up to the match was overshadowed by issues outside the ground, with complaints that supporters were unsafely herded into small spaces, and accusations of misbehaviour from the police aimed at Liverpool fans, including the presence of fake tickets.

UEFA has since apologised to fans for the events of May 28, which also included an attack on fans by around 300 youths.

"No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again," the governing body said in a statement.

Lallement admitted in front of the French senate that, “It was obviously a failure, because people were pushed around or attacked even though we owed them security.

"I am fully aware that people acting in good faith, even families, were tear-gassed.

"For this I am very sorry. But there was no other way."

He explained that not using the method to disperse a crowd may have led to 'devastating' crushes.

Lallement again blamed the presence of fake tickets, saying he had not anticipated the scale of the problem, though he said his initial estimate of between 30-40,000 counterfeit tickets may not have been correct.

