Gianluigi Donnarumma has described Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe as an "alien" after the Frenchman's sensational stoppage-time winner against Real Madrid.

Nearing the end of a frustrating evening for a largely dominant PSG who saw Lionel Messi's penalty kick saved by Thibaut Courtois, a resolute Madrid looked set to hold on for a Round of 16 first leg stalemate.

Watching on from the other end of the Parc des Princes was PSG keeper Donnarumma, who enjoyed a quieter night than he might have anticipated, and could revel in the exploits of his colleague.

“Kylian Mbappé… mamma mia!" the Italian told Sky Sport.

"He’s an alien! He’s incredible. It’s a show with Kylian, on and off the pitch."

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and is out of contract in the summer.

Donarumma believes that it is up to his teammate to decide for himself where his future lies.

"Mbappé will decide whether he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain or not - it’s up to him. We enjoy Kylian every day."

'We want him to stay many years' - Pochettino on Mbappe transfer speculation

In the immediate aftermath of a match-winning performance that also saw him win the spot-kick that Messi failed to convert, Mbappe added to Movistar: "I’ve not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world.

"I give my best and then we will see what happens next season."

