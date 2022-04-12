Real Madrid seemingly have one foot in the semi-final of the Champions League following an impressive 3-1 first leg victory away to holders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 13-time former winners have a hat-trick from Karim Benzema to thank for their healthy advantage ahead of the Bernabeu fixture. Orchestrating from the dugout is Carlo Ancelotti with the Italian manager in his second spell at the club having previously led the club to their long-awaited ‘Decima’ Champions League win in 2014.

Despite this, he was sacked by the club 12 months later; he returned this season to complete some unfinished business.

Having failed to win La Liga first time around, Ancelotti’s current side have virtually stormed to the title this season, with just four wins required from their remaining seven matches to confirm their status as champions . For the man himself, it would mark the historic achievement of winning the title in all of the ‘big five’ leagues in Europe.

In England, of course, he won the league with Chelsea who he will be looking to dispatch on his way to another milestone – a fourth Champions League success, making him the most successful manager in the competition’s history.

Eurosport Spain’s Felix Martin talks us through Ancelotti’s season and how he has edged close to a place in the record books.

How has Carlo Ancelotti's return to Real this season been viewed so far? What has he done to the team to improve on last season?

“Ancelotti's return was met with some doubts in the beginning,” says Martin. “He was coaching Everton before coming back to Real which was seen as managing a team of a lower profile.”

Ancelotti’s time at Goodison Park could hardly be described as a success either, with the club meandering to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League in what would turn out to be his one full, but ultimately final season, in charge.

Meanwhile in Madrid, Zinedine Zidane’s departure, like so often at the club, meant that every top name in world football was linked with the vacant role.

But despite his previous success, Ancelotti wasn’t top of the list according to Martin.

“He seemed to be the second or third option after names like Max Allegri, Julian Nagelsmann or even Mauricio Pochettino.

“But the thing is that Florentino [Perez] appointed him because of his great man-management. At Real Madrid, you need a coach that can manage all the egos of the changing room, and Ancelotti is probably the best coach in the world at doing that.

“Even if he only uses around 14-15 players, he has given the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema a lot of confidence, and the result is that the connection between these two players has been crucial throughout Real's season, as shown by their La Liga and Champions League performances."

Carlo Ancelotti head coach of Real Madrid gives instructions to Karim Benzema during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on April 6, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Image credit: Getty Images

Despite the healthy lead, are there any concerns ahead of facing Chelsea?

Ancelotti’s AC Milan side were famously on the losing end of a dramatic comeback in the 2005 final of the Champions League, and, despite their first leg defeat, Chelsea will be in buoyant mood following an emphatic 6-0 away win at Southampton in their latest league game.

“Real should play like it is a final and like the score is 0-0,” says Martin. “They shouldn't be overly confident after the first leg."

How will Carlo/Real approach the game knowing Chelsea's attacking threat?

“We all saw Chelsea's 'goal party' against Southampton,” Martin adds. “Ancelotti and Real are going to need a solid defence. Militao won't be playing so both Nacho and [David] Alaba will have to lead the defensive line to try to concede as few goals as possible.

“[Thibaut] Courtois' role in goal is going to be very important as well to try to give Chelsea as few options to get into the match as possible.”

Is Ancelotti’s job as secure as it should be? Real look like they will win La Liga but would he need to add the Champions League to silence the rumours about his job?

As stated, Ancelotti was not the preferred option for the Madrid job among a number of fans and observers. Any slip-ups, no matter how rare, have seen the critics out in force. Most recently, a humiliating 4-0 home thrashing at the hands of Barcelona even saw calls for the Italian to be sacked in some quarters.

However, their league position and Champions League run should ultimately be enough to silence the doubters according to Martin.

“I don't think his position is in danger. Don't forget that Real are currently leading La Liga by 12 points from Barça and they're playing very well in the Champions League.

“That, at least to me, is quite a good season so far.”

