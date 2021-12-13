Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the decision to redraw the Champions League last-16 ties was "fair".

Villarreal had been temporarily drawn against Manchester United, who they could not face having been in the same group as the Spanish side, while Ralf Rangnick's side were then incorrectly omitted from a pot of potential opponents for Atletico Madrid.

After the errors, Manchester City had been set to face Villarreal, but will now face Portuguese opposition in the form of Sporting Lisbon for a place in the quarter-finals.

Guardiola believes that redrawing was the right decision under the circumstances.

Speaking before the second draw was made, the Manchester City manager said: "I think that’s fair. It was a mistake. These kinds of things sometimes happen, especially for the players and managers, so sometimes UEFA [can] too.

"It is a mistake, so you have to repeat so there are no suspicions. All the opponents are tough.

"People say one is better than the other but all of them at this stage are difficult.”

Manchester City take on Leeds in midweek Premier League action hoping to remain top of the Premier League.

Guardiola's side have the staunchest defensive record in the English top division and have coped well with a relative dearth of stable striking options having missed out on signing Harry Kane in the summer.

The form of marquee signing Jack Grealish has been mentioned as perhaps a mild concern for the Man City boss, but Guardiola reinforced his confidence in the former Aston Villa player and believes that Grealish will improve as the season goes on.

“He has to do exactly what he is doing, no more than that. The rest will come in time," Guardiola said when asked if Grealish needed to score more often, having netted only twice since arriving at Manchester City in a £100m deal.

He has chances to score two or three goals every game and one day he is going to do it.

“He could have scored a hat-trick against Watford without a problem. Last game [he could have scored] one or two goals again. It’s going to happen. The way he is playing is good.

“He has been so important for us so far this season. He has played a lot of minutes. The reason why we finished first in the Champions League group stage and are where we are in the Premier League is because of his contribution.

“He is going to improve, of course. During the season we don’t have 38 games where all the players are performing really well.

“Never in my career have I found a player in one season from the beginning to the end to stay on top. Sometimes there are high and lows. What we want is the high moments to continue as much as possible.”

