Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has said that Liverpool are “favourites on paper” ahead of their visit to San Siro on Wednesday evening, but has warned that his side “aren’t beaten before we start”.

The Nerazzurri are currently second in Serie A, one point behind fierce rivals AC Milan – who beat them 2-1 earlier this month – with a game in hand.

Inter are the Scudetto holders and, like Liverpool, have only lost twice in the league all season.

But, nonetheless, Inzaghi feels that Jurgen Klopp’s side have the edge ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie.

“English clubs are excellent. Liverpool are certainly one of the best sides in Europe, but I’m pleased because this club and our fans deserve to play in these sorts of games. It’ll be very tough, but we’ll go for it with everything we’ve got.

“Liverpool are the favourites on paper, but matches are there to be played. We have to take to the pitch to play our game.

“I want the players to play with a clear head. Determination will make the difference and the lads have plenty of that. They’ve shown as much in every game this year.”

Inter have had some difficulties in Serie A in recent weeks, with two wins from their last five league games. They drew 1-1 with fellow title challengers Napoli on Saturday, cancelling out an early penalty for Lorenzo Insigne with a second-half strike from Edin Dzeko.

Asked whether he was feeling optimistic about his side’s chances of progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals, Inzaghi said: “I’m confident based on the signals I’ve seen from my team.

“We produced an average performance in the first half against Napoli on Saturday, which was also dictated by their penalty, but we played with real team spirit and desire in the second half.

“The second 45 minutes against Napoli filled me with confidence ahead of the Champions League. We respect Liverpool, but we aren’t beaten before we start.”

Inzaghi insisted that Inter’s domestic form is not a cause for concern, adding: “We knew this game was going to be after the clashes with AC Milan and Napoli. I’m pleased with those performances.

“We were very good for 70 minutes in the derby and turned in a fine second-half display in Naples. It’s normal not to be pleased after picking up one point from six.

“The league will be open and we’ll be involved with Milan, Napoli and also Juventus, who did very good business in the transfer window.”

This will not be Liverpool’s first trip to San Siro this season, with the Reds beating AC Milan 2-1 away from home in the Champions League group stage back in December.

They also beat the Rossoneri 3-2 at Anfield, going on to win all six of their group stage fixtures.

Inzaghi suggested that he and his staff had kept a close eye on those performances. “We watched those games, as well as Liverpool’s most recent matches,” he said.

“[Jurgen] Klopp is a wonderful coach. His team always plays with great intensity both in and out of possession.

“Alisson and [Virgil] van Dijk can play the ball long. Their full-backs have the technical ability of playmakers. They can cause you problems all over the pitch.”

