Jurgen Klopp believes Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho should be able to play some part in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

Thiago was a major doubt after suffering an achilles injury during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolves on Sunday, while Fabinho had a thigh problem and has not played since May 10.

The German said both players have trained ahead of the final as Liverpool bid to win their third piece of silverware this season, having already won the League Cup and FA Cup.

"The mood is good, very good," Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

"We’re really excited about being here now and getting a feeling for the stadium and the occasion.

"It looks good for both Fabinho and Thiago. Fabinho trained as normal. Thiago trained yesterday and will train again today."

Sadio Mane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, but Klopp insists he "couldn't care less" about the speculation.

"Sadio is in the shape of his life," he said. "It's a joy to watch him at the moment. Football asks a lot of him this year. I couldn't care less about the Bayern rumours.

"He knows how important it is. No concerns. This is the wrong moment to talk about that. Wherever he plays next season, he will be a big player."

Liverpool lost to Real Madrid the last time the two sides met in the Champions League final in 2018.

Looking ahead to the highly-anticipated final at the Stade de France, Klopp says it would "mean a lot" to win the trophy for a second time in his Liverpool tenure.

"It would mean a lot to win," he added.

"If you’re a football person, you’ll know what my boys have done so far is absolutely exceptional.

"In the end, of course, it’s all measured by the colour of the medal. We’re fine with that. I’m very proud of what we’ve done so far."

