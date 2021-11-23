Jonathan David continued his fantastic season by scoring the winner as Lille beat Salzburg to go top of Champions League Group G.

The Canada international netted his 12th goal of the campaign to give the Ligue 1 side a 1-0 win.

The result moves Lille a point above Salzburg, with Sevilla a point further back after they won 2-0 against Wolfsburg.

Joan Jordan and Rafa Mir got the goals for Sevilla, who travel to Salzburg in the final round of matches. Lille face a trip to Wolfsburg, who can qualify with a win.

Atalanta missed the chance to move second in the group as they drew 3-3 with Young Boys. The result means that Manchester United will top Group F.

Duvan Zapata and Jose Luis Palomino put Atalanta 2-1 ahead, but Young Boys replied with two goals in four minutes from Vincent Sierro and Silvan Hefti.

That left Atalanta needing a late equaliser from Luis Muriel.

Atalanta are third in the group, a point behind second-placed Villarreal, with Young Boys two points further back.

Chelsea thrashed Juventus to move top of Group H, where a late penalty from Yaroslav Rakitskiy earned Zenit St Petersburg a 1-1 draw at Malmo.

The draw keeps third-placed Zenit three points ahead of Malmo.

