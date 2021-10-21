Julian Nagelsmann missed Bayern Munich's 4-0 Champions League victory over Benfica because he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Reports claimed that the 34-year-old head coach began to feel unwell in the team hotel in Lisbon with "flu-like symptoms" and decided to stay behind when the rest of the Bayern squad made their way to the game as a precautionary measure.

As a result of testing positive for coronavirus, Nagelsmann will miss Bayern's home game against his former club Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Leroy Sane scored twice, including a spectacular free-kick, while Robert Lewandowski and Everton's own goal completed the rout to put Bayern top of Group E on nine points with 12 goals scored and zero conceded.

"It was a lot of fun in an unfamiliar role," Toppmoller said post-match. "The boys did sensationally well - especially in the second half. A great performance. We had a lot of chances."

Sane added: "We played a very good game. Even the first half was good, but we missed something upfront. I'm very happy with the performance.

"The coach prepared us very well for the game, like he always does. We knew Benfica would be aggressive in duels and we had to be patient. We were unlucky with the disallowed goals, but in the end the win was deserved."

