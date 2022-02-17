The Reds scored twice in the second half at the San Siro to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the last eight.

But Klopp is still wary of the threat Simone Inzaghi's side pose, and is taking nothing for granted.

“It is still dangerous,” the Liverpool boss said. “It is only half-time. We don’t feel like we are halfway through. We know it will be a tricky one and will have to be ready for it.

“Two-nil feels like a proper half-time. I don’t say ‘job done, put your legs on the table’. It’s a very tricky result. Why should we think differently about it now?

“They are good. They play different to us but they are really good. Most of their chances came when we lost the ball in dangerous areas.

“Inter are a very physical team. They played real smart balls, they have this deep last line and in the beginning we did very well with our high press, it was tricky for them to find a way out but we didn’t get anything from it.

“We invested a lot but didn’t get anything from it. Then it’s difficult to keep that up.

“But in general I was not surprised by Inter – they are good. We know that. We have to be ready for the second half."

Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah got the goals for Klopp's men, but Harvey's Elliott's contribution did not go unnoticed by Klopp.

“Harvey can play so much better when he plays in the spaces, because that’s usually his natural game these half-spaces around the middle three," Klopp said of the 18-year-old, who became Liverpool's youngest-ever starter of a Champions League game.

“He is naturally offensive-minded. He had some really good moments. We all know he can do better but he did the job, he worked incredibly hard.

When you are 18 and you play against one of the most experienced teams – and they are Italian – then it is not a walk in the park.

"It was a very important game for him."

Klopp revealed how little his team had been able to prepare given the short turnaround from their Premier League trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon, but savoured one small detail that resulted in his side breaking the deadlock in Milan.

“[Assistant manager] Pete Krawietz and our analysts were responsible for Firmino's goal," Klopp said.

"When we do the analysis, we see who the opponents are defending, everybody does that.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to train but we trained set-pieces yesterday. That was the only proper thing we did along with some tactical stuff.

“You cannot do it without intensity but it is all credit to Pete and his boys."

