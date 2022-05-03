Jurgen Klopp said that assistant manager Peter Krawietz could not find a single instance of Liverpool playing as he wanted in the first half.

Liverpool went down 2-0 in the first 45 of the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at Villarreal in a performance that Fabinho described as their ‘hardest’ of the season.

However Liverpool quickly rallied in the second period and hit three goals for a comfortable win - on the scoreline alone - of 5-2 over the two legs.

Speaking after the game, Klopp told reporters that he asked assistant coach Kraweitz to find a video for his players to see them following his tactical instructions, “Where we did it the way he wanted.”

Klopp said his colleague, “couldn’t find one.”

Fortunately for the away side, Fabinho, Luiz Diaz and Sadio Mane notched a goal each to salvage the tie.

"All of a sudden when we broke the lines, when we found Naby and Trent in the half-spaces, and when the front 3 were more flexible, not fixed in position, all of a sudden we were in the game, scored goals, and made it happen." Klopp added in his BT interview.

On Wednesday Manchester City face Real Madrid with a 4-3 lead to decide the other finalist.

