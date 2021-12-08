Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he “could not be more proud” after his much-changed side beat AC Milan to end the Champions League group stage with a perfect six wins.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi saw Liverpool cancel out Fikayo Tomori's opener to win 2-1 at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

There were eight Liverpool changes from the win at Wolves as only Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane and Salah remained in the XI, but it ultimately did not prevent them from finishing Group B with 18 points ahead of Atletico Madrid, Porto and Milan – dubbed the ‘Group of Death’ when the draw was made.

"Honestly I don't feel pride a lot in football because most of the time I expect good things to happen, but tonight there was a lot of pride,” said Klopp, whose side became the first English club to win all six Champions League group matches in a single campaign.

“An exceptional performance; I don't mean because we won six games, I mean this game because it was so good with that many changes.

"It is easy for me to make the changes, but the boys have to be confident enough to show how good they are and I saw so many good football things tonight which is incredible.

And we won all six games, which is absolutely incredible and just another chapter for this group of players.

"[Winning six games is] not a prize and you win something; I'd have taken each points tally to go to the next round but 18 is the best so we take that as well."

Klopp said it was a “pleasure” to watch 19-year-old Tyler Morton, who played all 90 minutes.

“I don't want to make his life any more complicated than it is already, playing at such a young age for a club like Liverpool in a game like this with a performance like this," Klopp added.

"I think we should all calm down but it was really good tonight and a big pleasure to watch the boy playing.

"The football brain he showed tonight was absolutely exceptional. If you are technically on that level and he obviously is and you have such good orientation then you have time for good stuff.

"On top of that he defended incredibly well with the other boys.”

