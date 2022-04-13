Liverpool held off a spirited fightback from Benfica to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Despite a 3-3 draw on the night at Anfield, the hosts went through 6-4 on aggregate.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, manager Jurgen Klopp was asked if he was disappointed by the goals his team conceded.

“The day we qualify for the Champions League semi-final and I'm not happy please come and knock me out”, he said.

"It was not exactly what we wanted but it is absolutely not important because if we played the best game of the season tonight it wouldn't have made it more likely to get to the final. We are through and that's all that matters and I'm really happy.”

There were seven changes to Klopp’s side from the team that put them in control of the tie in the first leg.

Speaking about the disruptions those changes may have made, Klopp said, "The one thing we knew is it will be hard as the last line never played together. You lose the boys like Virgil [van Dijk] and these things are normal. This is not a problem. Benfica kept believing and kept going that's all. It was important we could make changes and still be successful.”

Liverpool will face Villarreal in the last four. They have seen off some of Europe’s biggest clubs already in the competition, and Klopp knows they face a huge challenge.

“I saw the results, the game was very impressive. I only picked up pieces but to beat Juventus and Bayern Munich they deserve to be in the Champions League semi-finals. Unai Emery is the king of the cups, it is unbelievable what he is doing. But give me a bit of time to prepare it properly", he said.

