Ralf Rangnick has lavished praise on Anthony Elanga, and urged his other Manchester United players to take their lead from the young Swede.

The goal, Elanga’s second in as many games after his strike against Leeds, thrilled Rangnick but it did not gloss over a below-par performance.

Elanga’s effort was United’s first shot on target in the match and while delighted with the 19-year-old, Rangnick wants more energy and passion from his other players.

“He (Elanga) is playing as if for him a dream has come true,” Rangnick said. “It is just joy and fun to watch him play, and I wish a few other players would take him as an example – almost a role model, I would say.

“Not because he is doing everything right but he is just enjoying himself on the pitch."

Commenting on the performance prior to Elanga’s introduction, Rangnick said: “I still cannot believe what we did in the first half. We played without conviction and all the necessary aggression against the ball.

“Obviously being 1-0 down after seven minutes, the plan was in the dustbin almost.

“I told them this is not enough, that we have to show more energy. We didn’t talk about tactics, it was about conviction and believing in what you are doing. This is what I told them.

“It is the Champions League. The club fought so hard to get into the Champions League last season and you have to show yourself.”

The second leg of the last-16 tie takes place at Old Trafford on March 15, prior to which United take on Watford, Manchester City and Tottenham in the Premier League.

