Juventus produced a tactical masterclass to beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium and go top of Group H.

They might not be the Juventus of old, but they proved they still know a thing or two about how to beat a team without the ball.

Chelsea were allowed to dominate the ball in the first half, but as the passages of play came and went, it became more apparent that the visitors were playing into the hosts hands.

On the break Juve looked sharp and well drilled, despite not playing with a recognised striker Federico Chiesa was the perfect outlet with his sheer pace causing the Chelsea backline all sorts of problems.

And it was the young Italian that came closest, receiving the ball after some sloppy Chelsea play, he burst forward and attempted to slot the ball into the far corner of the net, but it crept just past the post much to the relief of the rooted Edouard Mendy.

But it was the worst possible start to the second half for the Londoners as they got caught napping. Chiesa broke the deadlock eleven seconds into the half after he was slipped in by a neat Federico Bernardeschi pass, and the forward made no mistakes as he smashed the ball past Mendy.

And it could well have been two after another brilliant counter. Adrien Rabiot switched play with an excellent ball to Juan Cuadrado who got in behind Ben Chilwell. The Columbian then produced a perfectly weighted volleyed cross to Bernardeschi who missed it from only six yards out.

Not even a flurry of changes could turn the game around for Thomas Tuchel’s side as the Old Lady closed out the game taking all three points.

Next up for Juve is a local derby with Torino while the Blues also return to domestic action as they host Southampton.

TALKING POINT - GREEN SHOOTS FOR JUVE

This is Massimiliano Allegri's second stint in charge of Juventus and it is by far his most challenging. The Italians came into a massive Champions League clash with key players missing and no recognised striker. But the manager got his tactics spot on, frustrating the visitors by sitting ten men behind the ball, before choosing their moments to hit them on the counter attack. Week on week this Juventus side are getting better and better.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FEDERICO CHIESA (JUVENTUS)

The world got a glimpse of how good Chiesa was during Euro 2020 and tonight be reminded everyone why he's considered one of Europe's top talents. The forward knew exactly what he wanted to do when he got on the ball, driving at the Chelsea defence and offering a valuable outlet for Juventus, who were banking on his ability to beat players and his quality in front of goal. A simply outstanding performance.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Juventus: Szczesny 8, Danilo 7, Bonucci 7, de Ligt 7, Alex Sandro 7, J Cuadrado 7, Bentancur 6, Locatelli 6, Rabiot 7, Bernarderschi 7, Chiesa 9,

Chelsea: Mendy 6, Christensen 6, Thiago Silva 6, Rüdiger 6, Azpilicueta 6, Jorginho 5, Kovacic 5, Alonso 5, Ziyech 5, Havertz 5, Lukaku 5

KEY MOMENTS:

6’ - CHANCE! A clever corner routine which is played in low and finds Lukaku who arrives into the box late. The strikers shot is straight at Szczesny who spills it, but gathers it quickly

20’ - CHANCE! Sloppy play from Chelsea as the ball comes to Chiesa who breaks forward and attempts to slot the ball into the far corner of the net. It just misses the posts! A left off their for Chelsea

46’ - GOAL! 1-0 Juventus (Chiesa) - Blink and you'll miss it!! Chiesa scores for the host 11 seconds after the restart. The ball is slipped into the path of the forward by Bernarderschi and he smashes it past Mendy with a hammer of a left foot! The champions have been caught napping

63’ - CHANCE! How did Bernarderschi miss that? The forward has somehow put the ball wide from only six yards out. It could well be 2-0 now

82’ - CHANCE! Was that the best chance of the game? Lukaku spins his man, but is leaning back as he shoots and the ball flies over the bar

90’+5 - CHANCE! The corner is clipped in but Havertz can't keep the header down and it goes over the bar

KEY STATS:

Federico Chiesa has given Juventus the lead just 10 seconds into the second half against Chelsea, the earliest second half goal Opta have on record in a Champions League match since 2003-04

Chelsea had 16 attempts at goal against Juventus, the most they’ve had in a UEFA Champions League away game without scoring

