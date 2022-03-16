Villarreal took everything Juventus had to throw at them before scoring three late goals to dump the Turin giants out of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Geronimo Rulli made two good stops from Dusan Vlahovic, who also hit the bar in the first half, but Juventus' threat ebbed away as the game went on.

Substitute Francis Coquelin was brought down in the area by Daniele Rugani 13 minutes from time and, after consulting the pitchside video monitor, the referee gave a penalty which fellow sub Gerard Moreno managed to squeeze between Wojciech Szczesny and the post. The Polish stopper will be devastated not to have kept out the shot after getting both hands to it.

With Juventus shell-shocked, five minutes from time a corner was flicked on by Serge Aurier and Pau Torres nudged home unopposed from close range.

The lead was enhanced further when Arnaut Danjuma scored from the penalty spot in the second minute of stoppage time after the referee penalised Matthijs de Ligt for handball following the former Bournemouth forward's strike.

It proved to be a night that will rank alongside any in the history of the Yellow Submarines, while Juventus will do well to ensure this severe disappointment does not hinder the end of their domestic season in Serie A.

TALKING POINT

Emery reputation continues to soar - They took huge scalps in winning the Europa League last season beating Arsenal in the semi-final and Manchester United on penalties in the final, but it is hard to believe there will be a result the former Gunners boss will look back on with anymore fondness by Villarreal than this one.

Juventus may not be force they were for most of the last 10 years, but since signing Dusan Vlahovic they certainly look back among Serie A's elite. After Juventus should have been ahead at the break, Emery made adjustments in the second half which frustrated home players and fans alike. Then he sent on match winners in the closing stages, and they all played their part in providing an incredible finale.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Pau Torres of Villarreal during the UEFA Europa League match between Villarreal v Salzburg at the Estadio de la Ceramica on February 25, 2021 in Castellon Spain Image credit: Getty Images

Pau Torres (Villarreal) - There is no player this means more to than the defender who came through the Villarreal youth system. Much more than the goal he was a rock at the back alongside veteran Raul Albiol and kept Dusan Vlahovic completely silent in the second half after the Serbian came close to winning the tie in the first half.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Szczesny 6, Danilo 5, De Ligt 6, Rugani 5, De Sciglio 6; Cuadrado 8, Arthur 6, Locatelli 6, Rabiot 6; Vlahovic 7, Morata 6.

Subs: Dybala 6, Bernadeschi 6, Kean 6.

Villarreal: Rulli 8, Aurier 7, Albiol 7, Pau Torres 8*, Estupinan 6; Yeremi Pino 6, Capoue 7, Dani Parejo 7, Manu Trigueros 6; Lo Celso 7; Danjuma 7.

Subs: Chukwueze 6, Coquelin 7, Moreno 7, Pedraza 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

21' OFF THE BAR! A wonderful first touch strike from Vlahovic from de Sciglio's low centre at the front post and Rulli watches helplessly as it comes back off the bar.

75' COQUELIN DOWN IN THE BOX! The referee doesn't give a penalty but he will check this on the screen. Rugani made contact knee on knee, it was undoubtedly a dive at the end of it.

77' PENALTY! The referee has given it. Massive chance for Villarreal now.

78' GOAL FOR VILLARREAL! We are 12 minutes or so away from a big upset. Moreno squeezes the ball just off the fingertips of Szczesny and the post and then into the net.

86' GOAL FOR VILLARREAL! Pau Torres nudges home from close range. The corner was flicked on at the near post by Chukwueze and a simple finish for the centre back.

90' PENALTY! Juventus in disarray now. Moreno had an age to set up Danjuma who shot at goal but his effort deflected off de Ligt's arm.

90+1' GOAL FOR VILLARREAL! Danjuma sends Szczesny the wrong way to give the Spanish side an unbelievable lead.

KEY STAT

