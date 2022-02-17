Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Kylian Mbappe a deal that would make the Frenchman the highest-paid player in the world.

And hot on the heels of that performance, the Paris club's Qatari hierarchy have wasted no time in trying to tie down the 23-year-old, who they believe could be the best player in the world for the next decade.

According to The Independent , the proposal would see Mbappe offered a wage of over £500,000 a week - and it could even be closer to £1 million a week.

The report goes on to suggest that Real Madrid - who have seemed Mbappe's likeliest destination if he were to leave Paris - would not be able to match that offer.

Mbappe's close circle had meetings with PSG on Wednesday, with Madrid's insipid display remarked upon. And their president Florentino Perez - already reportedly angry at the performance - will also have noted how much harder it might make the PR battle to land Mbappe.

If the France forward does stay in Paris, it could mean that Paul Pogba's mooted arrival at PSG becomes less likely. The Manchester United midfielder is also out of contract in the summer.

Mbappe has been tight-lipped over his future as he waits for the PSG-Real last-16 tie to complete, stating that he wanted to do the best he could for his current team. And he certainly did that at the Parc des Princes, weaving between Eder Militao and Lucas Vazquez before firing under Thibaut Courtois to give his side the upper hand in the tie.

The second leg takes place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 9.

