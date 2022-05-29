Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claims the club has “already forgotten” their failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe after watching Los Blancos beat Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The 23-year-old was widely tipped to join up with the Spanish champions in the summer when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired.

Real Madrid also had a £180 million January deadline day bid turned down for the 2018 World Cup winner last summer.

However, in a remarkable turnaround last week, the France international signed a contract extension with the Parc des Princes club through to 2025.

Real Madrid showed that they can still be ruthless without Mbappe, with Vinicius Jnr grabbing a 59th-minute winner as the club sealed its 14th European crown.

And speaking after the match to Movistar, Perez vowed the Spanish giants will continue to chase the world's best players after their transfer disappointment.

"Mbappe is already forgotten," he said. "We have had a perfect season and we will continue to work to get the best players."

That search is said to have already started with Liverpool star Sadio Mane and Everton's Richarlison having been linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

